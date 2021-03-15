Jeffrey Hensley

Advertisement

Jeffrey Lane Hensley, age 53, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence.

Jeffrey was born April 20, 1966, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a Machinist at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for the past 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Faye Hensley, his five sisters, Georgia Hensley, Maudie Greer, Rosalee Nowlin, Lorene Shores, Leona Kilcrease and one brother GW Hensley.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Hensley of Genoa, Arkansas, one daughter, Johanna Hensley of Texarkana, Texas, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Timmy and Tifanie Hensley of Fouke, Arkansas and Steve and Susan Hensley of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Shirley Griffin of Round Rock Texas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday at Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Holly Springs Cemetery Association, 408 MC 13, Fouke, Arkansas, 71837.