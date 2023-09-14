Sponsor

James E. Rose, 81, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2023.

Mr. Rose was born on November 24, 1941, in Texarkana, AR to Frances and Terrell Rose.

He was a lifetime member of Everett Baptist Church in Hooks, TX. and a veteran of the United States Navy where he served in the Vietnam war, and he was a Mason. He retired from Red River Army Depot. He coached two sons Little League team for 9 years as well.

Mr. Rose was an avid gardener, a fisherman, and welder. He kept busy working in his church. He was married to the love of his life for 60 wonderful years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jenny Crapse, and his precious son, Terry Rose.

Survivors include his wife, Blanchie Rose; one son Jody Rose; daughter-in-law Kelly Rose; two grandsons Nick Rose and Kyle Rose; one sister Patsy Martin; cousins, Billy Wayne and Nancy Rose; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Everett Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 2:00- 4:00 P.M.

