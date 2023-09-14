Dorothy Louise Ware

Sponsor

Dorothy Louise Kraus Ware, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, September 8, 2023, at Hospice of Texarkana.

Dorothy was born on June 14, 1934, to Dr. Earnest Edmund and Lenore Kraus in Las Animas, CO. Dr. Kraus bought a veterinary practice in Clovis, NM. where Dorothy spent her childhood.

Dorothy married her loving husband, Jimmy Ware, on August 23, 1953. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. They moved to Lubbock where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and Elementary Education. They moved to Maud in 1967 where Dorothy was an elementary school teacher who taught in both Maud and New Boston and retired after 37 years of teaching.

She was an active member of Church on the Rock where she enjoyed many years of mentoring those around her. She and her husband were instrumental in establishing The Restoration House where they provided Life Coaching Education eventually transitioning the house to a home for single mothers and their children.

She is preceded in death by both her loving parents and on daughter-in-law, Ann Ware.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jimmy Ware; four children, Alan (Clyda) Ware of Pauls Valley, OK., Jeri (Al) Hobday of Poteau, OK., Linda (Fred) Roberts of Billings, MT., and Lisa (Kelly) Mitchell of Texarkana, TX.; one sister, Virginia Guy of Mesa, AZ. Her loving memory will live on in the joy of her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held Monday, September 11, 2023, at Church on the Rock at 10:00 A.M. with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Texarkana who provided exceptional care during her final days or Grace House c/o Church on the Rock which is a cause she loved.

