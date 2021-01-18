Mike Thompson

Advertisement

Michael “Mike” Dean Thompson, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mike was born August 30, 1950, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Awin Thompson and Betty Holloway Thompson. He graduated from Redwater High School where he was a star basketball player. He was also a veteran of the United States Army-National Guard. At one time Mike worked for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. While living there he met his bride, Linda Bruce Thompson. They celebrated fifty blessed years of marriage this past August. A new career as Yardmaster at Union Pacific Railroad brought him back to the Redwater Community where he proudly served on the Redwater ISD School Board from the mid-80’s until the early 90’s. He was an intricate part of the school district and the students and treated each of them like his own children.

Mike was the greatest guy with a huge smile and contagious laugh. To know him was to love him and he had the capability of making whoever he was speaking to feel like they were the only person in the room. He never met a stranger and was just the best of the best. He made everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path a little happier.

He loved the Lord and was a strong Christian man. He loved to sing and enjoyed gospel music and even sang in a men’s trio in his early years. He was a member of Heritage Church.

Mike was an avid golfer and loved watching all sports especially football and his Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, he was an amazing husband, father, Papaw and a shining light in a dark world. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Steven Thompson, and Charles Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Thompson of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law Brian and Hope Thompson of Texarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Kirk Reardon of Wake Village, Texas; four grandchildren, Triston Thompson, Holden Reardon, Cooper Reardon, and Lauren Simmons; one sister and brother-in-law, Betty Sue and John Fortenberry of Valley View, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

There will be a private memorial service for family only that will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, on the Texarkana Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/

