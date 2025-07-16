Sponsor

James Henry Fries, age 27, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Friday, July 11, 2025, at his home.

James was born on August 26, 1997, in Texarkana, Texas. He was employed with Donovan Fireworks and Firewood, where he took pride in his work and enjoyed being part of the team. He was a 2015 graduate of Fouke High School. A talented musician, James had a deep love for playing the drums and guitar. He also enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, especially rock, rap, country, and gospel. James was a member of Jonesville Community Church, where he faithfully played the guitar. James was known for his kind heart and the smile that was always on his face.

Above all, James was a devoted father who cherished spending time with his son. He especially loved playing chess with him, creating memories that will be treasured forever. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Fries.

He is survived by his wife, Brianna Fries of Texarkana, Arkansas; his parents, Lori and Michael Barrington of Fouke, Arkansas; his son, William Fries of Fouke, Arkansas; two brothers, Kaden Fries and Kasen Fries; four sisters, Emma Fries, Michaela Barrington, Lauren Barrington, and Addison Fries; his grandmother, Jeany Williamson, his grandfathers, Faron Gladden and Lynn Fries and his great grandmother, Mavis Hunter, uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of James’ life will be 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Lonnie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M.