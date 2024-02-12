Sponsor

Wesley “Big O” Owen, 60, of New Boston, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 9, 2024. He was a loving husband, father, Dad-Dad, and dear friend to many. He enjoyed spending time at home with his family, cutting up and telling stories.

Wesley was a graduate of Baylor University, an engineer and a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Pat Owen, of New Boston and a granddaughter, Anna Lea Sipes.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 38 years, Susan, one son, John Sipes and wife Kinsey of Leary, Texas; three daughters, Amanda Sipes and Kimberly Eubank, both of New Boston, and Rachel Tyson and husband Dustin of Atlanta, Texas. He had 14 grandkids: Rheannon, Karli, Jaxon, Tyler, John-Taylor, Tatum, Dylan, Kylee, Ryan, Trae, Victoria, Scarlett, Benjamin and Ava. One sister, Stacia Tosh and husband John, of New Boston.

Visitation will be at FBC New Boston on Monday, February 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 13 at FBC New Boston at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Cox officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Hooks, Texas.

To all of those he loved and leaves behind he says, “Everything is cool beans.”