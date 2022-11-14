Advertisement

Jonnie Dell Johnson Treadway, age 86, of Foreman, Arkansas, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Treadway was born May 9, 1936, in Hamburg, Arkansas to Horace and Pauline Stewart. She was formerly of Queen City, Texas and was a member of Alamance Baptist Church. She was always very involved at her church, whether it be by teaching Sunday School, as a youth leader or singing in the choir. She loved serving God wherever she was needed.

Mrs. Treadway worked as an accountant for HUD for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, and spoiling her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Wayne Johnson, her second husband, Doil E. Treadway, her son, Robert Wayne Johnson, Jr, one grandson, Benjamin Ryan Wellborn, and two brothers, Junior Stewart and Marvin Stewart.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Wellborn of Foreman, Arkansas; three granddaughters, Brandy Reich and husband Jason of Foreman, Teriessa Culpepper and husband Adam of New Boston, Texas and Scamper Wellborn of Ashdown, Arkansa; seven great-grandchildren, Jaddie, Jay, Jace, Skylar, Lacey, Teagan and Payton; and two great-great-grandchildren, Elaina and Bella; one niece, Vicki Mills of Hamburg, Arkansas and one nephew Ricky Winchester of North Carolina.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Nick Lovejoy and Korbin Reich officiating.

Burial will be at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Pinewood Memorial Park, Crossett, Arkansas.

