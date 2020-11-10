James Holcombe

Advertisement

James L. Holcombe, 90, of Texarkana, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born November 9, 1929, in Cass County.

He was retired from Liberty-Eylau ISD where he served as a teacher and principal for 29 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Versal of 62 years and daughter, Denise.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Bobby L. Mixon of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Brant (Kristi) Smith of Longview, Texas, Amy Smith of Texarkana, Texas, Phillip (Kelsie) Mixon of Hooks, Texas, Courtney (Joseph) Bullard of Texarkana, Arkansas; twelve great-grandchildren, Hannah Mixon, Haley Green, Kenzie Mixon, Karson Mixon, Kendall Mixon, Caden Green, Clayton Bullard, Caleb Bullard, Kayla Smith, Ryder, Sawyer and Sutton Mixon.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

