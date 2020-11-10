Advertisement

Katelyn JoNell “Katie Jo” Vaughn, 17 year old daughter of Cody Vaughn and Amy and Shane Pope passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in DeKalb, Texas. Katie Jo was born April 24, 2003 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Senior at James Bowie High School where she was a member of the James Bowie Varsity District Champion Volleyball Team, Cheerleader, 2020 Homecoming Princess, National Honor Society, FCCLA and Student Council. She also played Club Volleyball, was involved in the International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant where she was the 2018-2019 Texas State Teen Cinderella and was currently Miss Simms. She had already earned over $67,000.00 in scholarships and had been accepted to Ouachita Baptist University where she planned to major in Physical Therapy. Katie Jo was a ray of sunshine and always wore and shared a smile. She had friends from all over, near and far and will be missed by everyone that ever came in contact with her. Her love was Volleyball, Friends, Family and Sushi.

Katie Jo is survived by her parents Cody, Amy and Shane all of Simms, Texas, her brother, Ford Pope of Simms, Texas, grandparents Patrick Stokes of Simms, Texas, Ronald and Deborah Baker of Brownwood, Texas, Ricky and Kay Johnson of New Boston, Texas, Rex and Judy Pope of Texarkana, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the James Bowie High School Gymnasium with Bro. Shannon Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the James Bowie Gymnasium.

Memorials may be made to the Katie Jo Vaughn memorial Scholarship Fund, Simms, ISD.

