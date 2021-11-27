Mary ‘Ginger’ Moore

Advertisement

Mary Virginia “Ginger” Ellis Moore, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in New Boston, Texas. Ms. Moore was born January 28, 1946 in Clarksville, Texas. She was Retired as a Respiratory Therapist with Wadley Regional Medical Center and is preceded in death by her parents, Norfleet and Mary Ellis and a brother, Mark J. Ellis.

She is survived by her daughter, Johnna Barfield of New Boston, Texas, a sister, Sally Allen of New Boston, Texas and two granddaughters, Laiken Hilton of New Boston, Texas, Morgan Barfield of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

