James “Jim” Scott Robertson was called to his heavenly home on February 14, 2024, in Texarkana Texas.

He was 78 years old and his Legacy of love will be carried on through his loving family, His wife Sharyn of 57 years, his brother Ken, and his three sons Scott, Andy, and Tim followed by his Daughter-in-love Kristie and his 9 grandchildren Kylie 27, Chase 25, Emily 20, Jack [who was waiting for grandpa in heaven ] Kate 17, Matt 15, Shane 15, Jade 13, Brady 13.

Jim’s Celebration of Life will be at Heritage Church, 5801 N. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas, 75503, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, starting at 10:00 am.