James “Jimi” Shipman

James Matthew Shipman of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2023. He was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on October 27, 1963. He took pride in his work as hotel maintenance at the Holiday Inn Express in Caddo Valley, Arkansas.

He was an avid artist. He loved music and classic automobiles. He enjoyed telling many stories and jokes to his family. He adored his twelve nieces and nephews like they were his own and his twenty-five great nieces and nephews carried a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Shipman, and mother Lynn Martina.

He is survived by his sisters, Kim (Robert) Lewis of Maud, Texas, Katye (Stephen) Birdsong of Bivins, Texas, and Kandee (Michael) Adcock of Maud, Texas.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas on Monday, April 10, 2023. Services will be held right after at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Lowrance officiating. Interment will be at Center Ridge Cemetery – Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of Kristy Martin (2806 CR 1105 – Maud, Texas).

