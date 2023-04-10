Advertisement

Mary Lou Strickland, 77, of Texarkana, Texas died peacefully on April 6, 2023.

Mrs. Strickland was born on November 6, 1945 to Robert and Oreva Autrey in Texarkana, Texas.

She was a member of Highland Church of Christ and Maud Church of Christ. She was a well-known and well-loved woman who will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Strickland; her parents; and two sisters, Modene Chandler and Karen Autrey.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Bell of Lufkin, Texas, Steve Bell of Texarkana, Texas, and Kim East of Las Vegas, Nevada; one grandson, Matthew Robert Bell and wife Lindsey of Locust Grove, Georgia; one sister, Susan Lewis and husband Lynn of Maud, Texas; as well as many relatives on the Strickland, Autrey and Bell sides and many friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas with burial to follow at Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 6:00- 8:00 P.M..

