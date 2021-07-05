Advertisement

Peggy Sue McCarley, age 62, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Mrs. McCarley was born September 24, 1958 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and a member of The Circle J Cowboy Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. Peggy was an excellent cook and was known for her famous Lemon Ice Box Pies. She was very meticulous about her clothing, always making sure everything matched to a tee. Peggy enjoyed working in her flower garden when she was able and telling her husband, Sam, where to plant her favorite flowers. She loved being called an Air Force wife and was proud of her country. The most important part of her life was her family and her grandchildren were the center of her world. Her second love was her Pomeranians, whom she called her babies.



She is survived by her husband, of forty-three years, Sam McCarley of Genoa, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tera and Chris Holder of Leary, Texas; Katrena and Chad McElhannon of Foreman, Arkansas; one son, Lucas McCarley of Genoa, Arkansas; two sisters, Cheryl MacDonald, Daphane Collins, three brothers, James Tubb, Ken Tubb and Robert Tubb, seven grandchildren, Breanna McCarley, Tristen Thrasher, Dylan Holder, Nathan Holder, Cara Holder, Emily McCarley, and Gracie McCarley and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Chapel with Rev. Todd Hervey officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorial may be made to National Children Cancer Society, 500 North Broadway Suite 1850, St. Louis Missouri 63102