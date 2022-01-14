U.S. Veteran

James Ray Robbins, age 77, of Belcourt, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in his R.V. He was born on May 3, 1944, in Long Beach, California, to Elbert and Lucy Robbins.

Mr. Robbins spent his working days as an Aircraft Mechanic for Boeing. He retired from the United States Air Force and served honorably in the Vietnam War.

He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, James R. Robbins II.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-six years, Bernice Robbins, his grandsons: Steven Robbins and Brandon Robbins, his two sisters: Catherine Shockley and Loretta Tallent, numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Texarkana, Arkansas

Arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

