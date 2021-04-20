James Franklin Hoover

Advertisement

James Franklin “Frank” Hoover was born February 1, 1962 in Texarkana, Texas and passed away April 17, 2021 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was a very unique individual that lived life to the fullest. He often showed people the important lesson of not judging a book by its cover. He personified the “Golden Rule”. Frank loved traveling, cooking, and working puzzles. However, most of all he loved his family and his Aggies. He was an Electrical Engineer that loved all things math and science related. He was proud to often refer to himself as a nerd. He reminded others to always be yourself, unapologetically, no matter what. His kids and grandkids were the joy of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father Jim Hoover of Texarkana, and his grandparents, Opal Simmons Smith, Travis Simmons, Rev. James E. Hoover Jr. and Mary Kathryn Hoover.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Simmons Hoover of Texarkana; his children, Linda Chambers (Chris) of Texarkana, and Hunter Hoover (Sarah) of Alabama; his grandchildren, Mariel and Eli Lightfoot of Texarkana; three brothers, Wayne (Jan)Hoover of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Mike (Rhonda) Hoover of Caney, Oklahoma, and Tom (Amy) Hoover of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is also survived by a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including a special friend, Jackie Hoppe.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.