James Richard Megason Jr. age 92 of Texarkana, AR passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in a local hospice care facility. He was born on April 17, 1928 in eastern Texas to James and Reberon Megason. James was a veteran of the Army serving in the Korean War. He held a business degree and retired as the manager of Swepco. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and was a Shriner @ the Hella Temple in Texas.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his brother David Megason; and his granddaughter, Whitney Gordon.He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Bettye Megason; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jimmy Gordon; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Lindsey and Cody Clark; great granddaughters, Cameron Gordon and Lily Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Merle and George Slaton in addition to many friends and acquaintances.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas with Brother Craig Jenkins officiating.