Shon Dwayne Matthews, age 48, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Shon was born November 23, 1971, in Pineville, Louisiana. He was a member of Fairland Holiness Church and was Area Manager for Life Net. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie John Matthews, Sr., and Leo and Nellice Cole.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Long Matthews of Fouke, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Stetson Green of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, one son, Derek Matthews of Fouke, Arkansas, his parents, Willie and Vergie Matthews of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sisters, Misty Matthews and Cortney Matthews of Evansville, Indiana, his grandmother, Gladys Matthews of Haughton, Louisiana, his father and mother-in-law, Jim and Eva Long of Fouke, Arkansas, one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Jeff and Tresa Long of Fouke, Arkansas and Jessica Long of Corinth, Texas, three nephews, Madison Long, Austin Long, and Dustin Long, one great niece, Brooklynn Long, and a number of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 P. M. Friday at Fairland Holiness Church with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft and Rev. Tracy Boyd officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to The Shon Matthews Memorial Fundraiser.

The family will receive friends at Fairland Holiness Church from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday.

The family will be at the home of Jim and Eva Long, 20831 US Highway 71, Fouke, Arkansas.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

