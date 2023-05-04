James “Sonny” E Monaghan

Advertisement

“Sonny” James E. Monaghan, born October 25, 1937, went to be with his Lord and savior on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Many remember James as the crossing guard keeping others safe for Fairview Elementary for 18 years before retiring in 2019.

James was a long-time member of Franklin Drive Church of Christ. One of his greatest joys was tending to his garden each year, and being able to share that with his family.

Advertisement

James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cathy Monaghan; two sons and two daughters-in-love, Mark and Beth Monaghan, and David and Melissa Monaghan; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer; four great-grandchildren Lilly, Kolby, Silas, and Sienna; and one sister, Debbie Moore of Little Rock, Arkansas; as well as many other relatives and friends.

James made a big impact on many lives and will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

