James Steven Smith, age 66 of DeKalb, Texas passed away February 6, 2021 in a White Rock, Texas hospital. Mr. Smith was born August 28, 1954 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was a United States Army Veteran, Tire Mechanic with Roadside Service and is preceded in death by his parents, James Pearson and Bonnie Smith.

Survivors include one son, James and wife April Smith of South Carolina, one daughter, Stephanie and husband Chris Crook of North Carolina, two sisters, Dianna Campbell of DeKalb, Texas, Lena Garton and husband Ricky of DeKalb, Texas, one grandson, Brandon Smith of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Girlfriend Leah Michalak of DeKalb, Texas, special friends, Ricky Jones of DeKalb, Texas, Janell Olson of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There are no services scheduled at this time.

