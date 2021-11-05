Jimmie Davis

Advertisement

Jimmie Lewis Davis, a.k.a. “Jam Box”, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 28, 1961, in Shepherd, Arkansas to Jimmy Lee Davis and Odessa Madlock.

Mr. Davis spent his days as a maintenance worker for Texas A&M University – Texarkana. He loved to work and enjoyed working for the university. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports (specifically, the Dallas Cowboys), traveling, and being at the beach. However, what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lee Davis and Odessa Madlock; his brothers, Charles Madlock and Wylie Madlock; and his sister, Ruby Madlock.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Davis; his children, Channing Davis, Alexis Davis, Solomon Davis; his five brothers and two sister-in-law, Michael and Stacey Davis, Johnny Davis, Alvin Madlock, Duane Madlock, Larry Mitchell, Polly Madlock; his sister and brother-in-law, Mylinda and Victor Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM the day before the service.

