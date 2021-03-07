Novie Rene McKnight

Advertisement

Novie Easley McKnight, 75, of Nash, Texas passed away on February 27, 2021 at home.

She was born November 18, 1945 in Fouke, Arkansas to Clyde Easley and Lorene Hoffmeister. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Fouke and was retired from Douglas Companies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Milburn McKnight and brother Mike Easley.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Scott of Nash, Texas; stepson, John (Maria) McKnight of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lemley and James Taylor of Texarkana, Arkansas and Marilyn Easley of Fouke, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Ward, Matthew (Annes) Rouse, Clyde (Piper) Gurley and Bodhi (Samantha) Gurley; six great grandchildren, Paige Crow, Payton Ward, Hazel Gurley, Sage, Killian and Rowan Rouse and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and one special friend, Sandra Russell of Genoa, Arkansas.

Novie’s body will be cremated.

No services scheduled at this time.