Jammy Rose, 68, of Maud, Texas died on June 21, 2023.

Mr. Rose was born on December 25, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Odie Mae and William Randolph Rose.

He loved being in his garden and growing things, taking care of his bees and chickens, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Rose and Delbert Rose.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Wall; his son, Jeremy Rose; two grandchildren, Jaede Claunch and Lauren Wall; two brothers, Kenneth Rose and Michael Rose; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

