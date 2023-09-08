Sponsor

Jane Dickson passed away on September 2, 2023 in the arms of our Heavenly Father and under care of Auberge The Woodlands memory care unit, Vitas Hospice and her devoted family. Jane was born October 12, 1939 and raised in Texarkana, TX. She fought a dynamic battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s Dementia for nearly 15 years before succumbing after a short hospital stay in mid-August. Jane was a proud 83-year-old mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was given as much love and devotion as she gave.

She was preceded on her journey to God by her father and beloved mother, Charles and Sarah Arnold Neely and brother Tom Neely of Texarkana, TX; three sisters, Reba Goll, Jackie Traylor and Nancy Barth. These three sisters also fought the dementia battle. Jane is survived by an older sister, Betty Dossey, in the Huntsville, AL area. She is also survived by her husband Marshall V. Dickson, three daughters, Marsha Thompson and husband Curtis (deceased), Gina Ruddock and husband Tom, Susan McQueen and husband Darrin; five grandchildren, Payton Ruddock, Chase Ruddock, Bryan Cheairs, Brady Cheairs, and Emily Howard; five great-grandchildren, Cullen, Shane, Nolan, Nora, and Jaxon.

Jane was a consummate homemaker who loved nothing better than tending and decorating her many homes during her 65-year marriage to Marshall. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, dancing and even cleaning her home, providing safe sanctuary and caring for her family. Her family and friends bestowed upon her an Honorary Master’s degree in Homemaking with a minor in Interior Design, all achieved by on-the-job training which began when she was 10 years old. She always had time for any and all children, no matter when or where she encountered them. Every child she ever saw became an immediate object of her love and admiration and an example to her of God’s presence in her life. A lifelong Methodist, Jane lived her life quietly, positively, and without malice. She is a shining example of grace, care and concern to every person who knew her. She laughed in joy, cried in sadness, and loved everyone she ever met. Jane placed great value on common courtesy and good manners and always had a “thank you” for the smallest favor by her Auberge caregivers, even as her dementia deepened.

A Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM. She will then be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas.

