Brenda Kay Jones, age 72, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Michael Hospital surrounded by family. She was born on May 3, 1951, in Tennessee to Morris and Rosie Johnson.

Mrs. Jones spent her days working at the Miller County Veteran Service office. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved being outdoors. She is described by her family as being loving, supportive, strong, and caring.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Jones; Son Bobby Jones; her parents Morris and Rosie Johnson; and sister Emily Angel.

She leaves to cherish her memories of two sons Chris Jones and his wife Crystal of Hope, Arkansas, and Gary Jones of Redwater, Texas; a number of grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

There will be no service at this time.

