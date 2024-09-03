Sponsor

Janet Lenore Barnes, age 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family.

Janet was born October 5, 1952, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Bobby and Dolores Mayton.

Janet is a graduate of Arkansas High School and Southern Arkansas University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education. She retired from Cooper Tire Rubber Company after devoting 25 years of service. After enjoying retirement for a few years, she decided to follow her true passion of teaching. She spent seven years teaching in the Texarkana Arkansas School district. She taught many grade levels, spanning from early elementary to high school. She coached bowling, which resulted in her team being the first in their school district’s history to play in the state championship. She also enjoyed playing golf and softball and spending time on the lake.

Janet was married to Ronald for thirty-seven wonderful years. They were blessed with three children. They were members of Cathedral Height Church of the Nazarene, where Janet played the piano for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Barnes of Texarkana, AR; her three children, Cody and Saralyn Barnes of Texarkana, AR, Laura Choate of Texarkana, AR, and William Scott Lishman of Texarkana, AR; one sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Johnny Simmons of Texarkana, AR, one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Missy Mayton of Buffalo, MO; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service for Mrs. Barnes will be held Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Kenny Polk officiating.

The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.