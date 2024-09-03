Sponsor

Jimmie Louis Harris, 87, of Ashdown, AR, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at UAMS Hospital in Little Rock, AR.

Jimmie was born on March 3, 1937, in Ajo, AZ. He grew up in San Angelo, TX, riding horses and doing ranch work with his dad. After high school, he went to work at GTE where he became supervisor over engineering and construction. After 40 years, he retired. During his retirement, he enjoyed his church, fishing, hunting, and golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy; two daughters, Debbie Smith (Eddie), and Angie Spangler; one son, Tony Spangler; three grandchildren, Jay Don Harris, Nicki Spangler, and John Spangler.

Services will be on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor DJ Pope, with burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.