Randy Lee Faulkinbury, a devoted photographer and proud veteran, passed away on August 27, 2024, at the age of 70. Born on June 28, 1954, in Texarkana, TX, Randy was the beloved son of Virge Austin Faulkinbury and Dorothy Nell Williford.

Randy served with distinction in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, dedicating his life to his country before pursuing his passion for photography. He captured the world through his lens, leaving behind a legacy of images that will be cherished for generations.

He is survived by his loving family, including his daughter, Sabrina Faulkinbury, and grandchildren, Joseph Faulkinbury, Yasmine Faulkinbury, and Isabella Faulkinbury.

A graveside service to honor Randy’s life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park on 7th Street. His dedication to his craft and his service to his country will not be forgotten.