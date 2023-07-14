Sponsor

Janice Elaine Fondren, departed this life Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born November 11, 1949, to Dale and Sybil Eaves of Fouke, Arkansas. She was married to Mike Fondren, who preceded her in death. She was a member of the Fairland Holiness Church.

Janice was employed as a seamstress for many years. Through the years she was willing to use her sewing talents in any way she could to help her friends, and especially her family.

Those who knew her well, knew she was fun loving and could be mischievous. She was good at laughing at herself, as she was often the brunt of her own jokes.

Left to cherish her memory is one son, Shane Fondren, her mother, Sybil Eaves, three sisters and their husbands, Yvonne and Terry Coker, Marsha and Wayne holden, Jill and John Lott, two brothers and their wives, Jeff and Vickie Eaves, and Stanley and Robyn Eaves, all of Fouke, Arkansas, along with many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She will be missed by all!

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Fairland Holiness Church in Fouke, Arkansas with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft, Rev. Tracy Holden, and Rev. Tracy Boyd officiating. Interment will be at Fouke Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 14 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Fairland Holiness Church.

