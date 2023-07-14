Sponsor

Mary Evelyn Whisenhunt, age 71, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 12, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Thomas and Elsie Horneman. Mrs. Whisenhunt spent her time working as a caregiver. In her free time, she enjoyed her dogs Ruby and Sweetie Pie, watching movies, her cigarettes and Dr. Pepper, and visiting family and friends. She was a big fan of the band KISS. If Christmas could have been every day, she would have enjoyed it due to her love for the holiday. Her family described her as a caring, loving person that enjoyed her friends and family greatly.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Horneman and Elsie Caskey.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jax Byrd of Texarkana, Texas and Tommy and Amy Byrd of Wynne, Arkansas; one brother, Jimmy and Sue Horneman of Lebanon, Illinois, four grandchildren, Kyle Byrd, Caitlyn Byrd, Matthew Byrd, and Emily Byrd; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Byrd, Dewayne Byrd, Emma Byrd.

The family would like to say thanks to Heritage Hospice of Texarkana for the amazing care and support provided through this very difficult time. Special thanks to Carol Martin and Salina Carter for everything she has done during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

