Virginia Helma Browning, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Browning was born August 9, 1932 in Bagwell, Texas. She retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center in 1995 and was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Browning was a 1951 graduate of Clarksville High School. She enjoyed going to Church and praising Jesus. She had found joy in playing bingo and making new friends, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She was a kind-hearted, genuine woman who always saw the best in you. Mrs. Browning had a sweet spirit and loved everyone she met. If you were lucky enough to know her, you were sure to be called “Shugg”. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rush and Francis Carter, her sister, Shirley Burkes, and one grandson, Trent Nottingham.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Olen Nottingham of Genoa, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Maegan Thomas and husband, Josh; two great-grandsons, Jaxon Thomas and Whit Thomas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Keith Tefteller and Floyd Browning officiating. Burial will be in Detroit Cemetery in Detroit, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time.

