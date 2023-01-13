Advertisement

Wanda Sellers, 83, of Texarkana, Texas died on January 10, 2023.

Mrs. Sellers was born on February 13, 1939, in Fouke, Arkansas to Ben and Dovie Fletcher.

She was retired from Johnson Controls and was a member of Victory City Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sellers is preceded in death by her husband James Decker Sellers; daughter Carla Mooneyham; and stepdaughter Leslie Woods.

Survivors include two daughters, Connie Post and husband Dale, Kim Newsome and husband Randy; son Ross Mooneyham Jr.; 5 stepchildren; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; special niece Trish Grimes; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will he held on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, with Bro. David Markham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to any animal shelter of your choice.

