Janice Lynn Steitler

Advertisement

Janice Lynn Connor Steitler, age, 57, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Steitler was born April 2, 1964, in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany. She formerly worked in customer service and was a member of Calvin Baptist Church in Calvin, Louisiana. She was always there for everyone, no matter how big or small their troubles may have been. She was a jokester and was always trying to make someone laugh. Her love was unconditional, and she loved to give and help others in hopes of making their life better. She loved the smell of good perfume the look of designer purses and shoes. She also loved oysters on the half shell. She adored her girls and grandchildren. Janice would never say goodbye to you; she always said, “later, and don’t forget to say your prayers tonight.”

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wren of Texarkana, Texas; she loved him, and they built a life together for over 25 years; she had two daughters, and one son-in-law, Miranda Leanne Steitler of Texarkana, Texas; Janna Nicole and James Thompson of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Johnny Connor II and Amanda Connor of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sisters, Denise Connor John of Calabash, North Carolina; Lesa Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas; and Rebecca Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; her father, Johnny Oce Connor of Winnfield, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Eric Saldonia, Jason Hubbard, Jakobey Hubbard, Justice Steitler, Kyla Nichole Page, Chevy Earl-Ray Page, and Aryian Blaze Thompson and so many friends and relatives.

Advertisement

On Friday, February 4, 2022, a memorial visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

