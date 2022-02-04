Advertisement

Joyce M. Pugh, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on February 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Pugh was born on August 21, 1934, in Hamburg, Arkansas to her parents George and Cecil Pearson. She was a homemaker, a jeweler at Kay’s Jewelry, and worked at Day and Zimmerman Ammunition Plant. She finished her career of working after being a loving nanny for 25 years, and she was also a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John G. Pugh; sisters, Ozell Boyd, Lynette Pearson, Wanda Pearson; and one daughter, Brenda Boyd.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Jim Runyan and wife Dolly, Lisa Powers; grandchildren, Tara Endsley and husband Michael, James F. Runyan, Amy Landreth, Amanda Miller and husband Bo, Trevor Schneider and wife Kelly, Rachel Buls and husband Brandon; great grandchildren, Taylor Endsley, Ragen Endsley, Cutter Runyan, Kaden Groff, Maddy Groff, Addyson Miller, Jaxon Miller, Bentley Buls, Serenity Buls, and one on the way, Benjamin Schneider; two sisters, Betty Lou Hamic, Marie Martin; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northwood Cemetery (Moores Chapel Cemetery) in the name of Pearson.

Family will be receiving friends at 19 Wisteria Drive Texarkana, Texas 75503.

