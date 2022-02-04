Candance Sue Holman

Advertisement

Candy Holman, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Holman was born March 19, 1945, in Riverton, Wyoming. She was a licensed cosmetologist for over 40 years. It was while in training in California that she met her husband Phillip and they were married for 52 years, 6 months and 6 days, 7 hours and 55 minutes.

Candy loved dogs, especially poodles. For Christmas, Phillip bought her a standard poodle that she named “Joie”, which means “joy”. Her children jokingly say she loved dogs more than them. Candy was meticulous about her yard. She was in charge of it and was the only one who knew how to work the lawn mower and she liked it that way!

Candy was an amazing person. She had a thirst for life and a heart of gold. She was a true and honest person and prided herself on never getting a traffic ticket throughout her entire life. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Advertisement

Survivors include her husband, Phillip; three daughters, Shannon Richardson and partner, Nathan Smith of White Salmon, Washington, Sheri Corbell of Texarkana, and Shelly Pennington and husband Scott of Alvaton, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Victor Perez, Joshua Corbell, Cameron Dyer, Kara Richardson, Danielle Pennington, Andrew Pennington, and Jacob Pennington; one great-granddaughter, Abbie Corbell; and one great-grandson gracing the world with his presence on Friday, Ellison James Corbell.

