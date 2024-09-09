Sponsor

Kenneth Delbert Jones, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024, at his residence.

Kenneth, known as Delbert, was born on August 17, 1939, to his parents, Ethel and Earnest Jones, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a lifelong Miller County resident.

Delbert had been married to his wife, Nona, for sixty-five wonderful years, whom he had previously dated for five years. During their seventy years together, they were blessed with three daughters. Nona often said that Delbert was the best man she had ever known. Many others would agree, such as his many friends and his church family at Highland Church of Christ, where he had been a member for many years. Delbert had a tremendous amount of love for his congregation. He also had a love for fishing, racing on the dirt tracks, and restoring old cars, such as a 1963 Chevy pickup truck and a 1969 El Camino. He was known as a very mischievous and loving man, who loved to make others smile and loved spending time with his family. He was self-employed with his trucking company, Jones Trucking. He had also been employed with Pioneer Plumbing.

He was proceeded in death by one daughter, Teresa Stam, and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Nona Jones of Texarkana, AR; two daughters, Karen Zimmerman, and husband, Don, of Little Rock, AR, Paula Williams, and husband, Richard, of Leesburg, VA; six grandsons, Ken Zimmerman, and wife, Amie, Andrew Zimmerman, and wife, Christian, Donovan Williams, Brian Williams, and wife, Brittany, Nathan Williams, and Nicholas Williams. He was blessed with six great grandchildren, Wesley Zimmerman, Braden Zimmerman, Abigale Williams, Reagen Zimmerman, Leland Zimmerman, and Thomas Williams. Delbert had two sisters, Jean Holder of Texarkana, TX and Joyce Wells and husband, Gordon of Texarkana, AR, along with a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2024, in the Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas Chapel at 11:00 AM with Bro. Chris Hooten officiating and congregational singing will be led by Bro. Bill Norton.

Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Texarkana, AR.

Memorials may be made to Highland Church of Christ located at 1705 Highland Street in Texarkana, AR – 71854.