Vicki Lynn Runion

Advertisement

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Nix Runion, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Runion was born December 1, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident. She was a Baptist and had worked for Dr. Strayhorn and Dr. Malik for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Billie Jean Nix.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jackie Runion of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sons, Michael Runion of Genoa, Arkansas, and Marc Runion of Texarkana, Arkansas; and three granddaughters, Jaden Runion, and Daisy Runion and Harper Simmons.

Advertisement

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Enhabit Hospice for the love and care they gave to Vickie during her illness.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Mike Mauldin and Rev. George Goynes officiating. Burial will be at Rock Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 PM until 7 PM.

