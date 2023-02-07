Advertisement

Jayne Marie Wallingford, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Wake Village, Texas, on February 5, 2023.

She was born on August 15, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio to Carrie Alberta and Hershel John Marvin.

Ms. Wallingford was a retired manager of a group home for the developmentally disabled in Detroit, Michigan and attended the Peace Lutheran Church. She then moved to Elyria, Ohio where she worked for the Elyria Chronicle Telegram until she was 72 years old.

She made the best baked beans, tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches ever, and she loved listening to Teddy’s rock band practice at home. She was an awesome mama.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; and her brothers and sisters, Ted (Dorothy) Marvin, Earl (Lucille) Marvin, Don (Jan) Marvin, Alberta (Richard) Collier, and Elizabeth Marvin.

She is survived by her children Theodore Wallingford and Dana (Terry) Mitchmore; grandchildren Sydnie Gleason, Jacob Wallingford, and Madelyn Wallingford; great-grandchildren Samantha Steel, Melody Wallingford, and Lukas Cruz; as well as her lifelong best friend and niece, Marilyn J. (Ken) Lindsey, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her family will be holding a private gathering at a later date.

