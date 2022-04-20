Advertisement

Elizabeth “Ann” Speer, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in a local hospital.

Ms. Speer was born October 7, 1947, in Texarkana, Texas. She retired in 2001 from the Texas Department of Transportation where she served as the Supervisor at the Travel Information Center in Texarkana, Texas for 31 years.

Ann’s kind, fair, nurturing, funny and generous, loving heart allowed her to be loved by many. Ann lit up every room she entered and owned the room and everyone in it just by her smile and charismatic nature. Most sought her for guidance and wisdom as her patience was unparalleled. Ann valued the time and laughter that she shared with her family and loved ones.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, J.W. “Scoop” Rea; her mother Leola Isabelle Rea; brother Jack Lee Rea; and sister-in-law, Sandra Rea.

Survivors include one brother, John Robert Rea of Wake Village, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cindy Speer of Garland, Arkansas; daughter and daughter-in-law, Kelli and Emyli Speer of Wake Village, Texas; son Austin Driver of Wake Village, Texas; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Oakes, Caleb Speer and Allie Driver; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, April 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

