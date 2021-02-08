Advertisement

Lugenia “Jean” Madden Bandy was born January 23, 1923, in Opelika, Alabama to Lottie Mae Brooks and Steel Madden. Jean attended East Street High School in Opelika, Alabama where she took Home Economics. Later she met and married Benjamin F. Bandy, Sr. and to this union a son was born Benjamin F. Bandy, Jr. Later her husband Benjamin Bandy went into the Army. When he was discharged from the Army, the family moved to Birmingham, Alabama where Carl Anthony Bandy, Sr. and Gayle Denise Bandy were born. Later Jean took up sewing again at Singer Sewing Machine Company in downtown Birmingham on Third Avenue North. There she took Interior Decorating. She sewed and made all her children’s clothes and others, then draperies. Later she did custom work for Mrs. Bernice Carter who had a decorating place in Hoover, Alabama for many years until she closed her shop and moved to Helena, Alabama. Jean heard the Third Angel’s Message preached at Ephesus SDA Church in 1952 under the pastoring of Elder C. Sampson Miles. Jean sang in the church choir, worked in Vacation Bible School, and served as P.T.A. Leader of the church school, which was in the church basement at Ephesus SDA 523 1st Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35204.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Bandy, Sr., her son, Benjamin F. Bandy, II, her parents Steel and Lottie Madden, her brothers, Brut, Phillip and James Madden.

Her life will be cherished in the lives of her children, Carl (and Linda) Bandy, Sr. of Texarkana, Texas, and Gayle Denise Bandy of Tacoma, Washington; daughter-in-law, W. Jean Bandy of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren: Troi Bandy, Thea (Ibrahim) Turey, Keva Bandy, Carl Bandy, II, Dr. Michelle Bandy, Miguel Bandy and Jarrod Lee Bandy; great-grandchildren: Benjamin S. Bandy, Lt. Tarik Bandy, Amira Bandy, Kaliq Bandy-Buch, Kamiya Bandy, and Adora Bandy; sisters: Odessa Dardy of Detroit, Michigan, Verna Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and Ozell Allen, Decatur, Georgia; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

After her husband passed in 2005, Jean lived happily alone in her Birmingham home surrounded by many friends until 2012. In 2012, her son Carl moved her to Darien, Illinois to live with him and his wife. She became a member of the Hinsdale SDA Church. In 2015, they all moved to Texarkana, Texas. Jean became a member of the Bethel SDA Church. She continued to live a good, long life in Texarkana until she quietly departed on February 4, 2021, at The Oaks Memory Care.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, North Chapel with Pastor Wilmore Green officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home along with the assistance of Jean’s grandson, FDIC Miguel Andres Bandy.

A viewing/public visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.