Jean Sanders passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 12th. She had loving constant care by many members of her family.

Jean was born on October 31, 1936 in Cookville, TX, to Esther and JB Andrews. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her only sibling, Bruce, and one grandson, Michael Dewayne Sanders. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Vickie and Frank Foti, Cheryl and Jim Antonelli, Jamie and Gary Martin, Mark and Monica Sanders, Cindy Sanders, Bryan and Buffy Sanders, Kyle and Abby Sanders. She is survived by 13 grandchildren; Joshua and Shannon, Brandon, Dustin and Katie, Talia and Andy, Scott and Amanda, Brandy, JD, Bo and Brandi, Lauren and Anthony, Matt and Brittni, John Michael and Torie, Haden, Samuel, Madelyn, and 16 great grandchildren; Marley, Maeven, Harley and Wace, Haylon, Tucker, Slyder, Maysun, Wrigley, Jadyn, Dylan, Morgan, Brady, Blaine, Ryker, Brinkli, Lain, Luke, Anna, James Brantley, Turner, Teagan, and Taylor.

Jean, or as many like to call her, Mama Jean, was a well known legend in Maud! She cared for everyone like family. Jean loved children! Along for caring for her own, she cared for 17 children in the area. Mama Jean was a sports fan, she particularly enjoyed baseball. She loved to watch the Rangers and during Maud Cardinal games you likely heard her yell, “Send him to the Shed!”. Many enjoyed visiting Jean at the bank in Maud. She stayed busy quilting, baking, and gardening. Even in her later years she enjoyed the outside by watching the hummingbirds flutter outside her window. Jean loved to make gifts to share with her loved ones. She was a caring woman who will be missed by so many who were touched by her kindness!

Graveside Servies will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas. There is no set visitation. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

