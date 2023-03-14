Ben Smith, Jr.

Advertisement

Benjamin “Ben” Perry Smith, Jr., age 63, of Benton, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, in a Benton, Arkansas, hospital.

Mr. Smith was born November 24, 1959, in Hope, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Perry Smith, Sr., and Angelina Smith, and one brother, Dennis Van Riper. He was a retired truck driver, formerly employed with Deli Express Trucking Co. and Lance Inc. Benjie was a devoted son to his parents and enjoyed spoiling his great-nieces and great-nephews. He was an avid reader, a history buff, and loved to travel. In his younger days, Benjie loved fishing and hunting with his brothers, Billy and Dennis. He attended Indian Springs Baptist Church in Bryant, Arkansas.

He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Sharon Smith of Benton, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Terry Moore of Fox, Arkansas; one niece, Krystal Perkins and her husband Todd of Cabot, Arkansas; and two nephews, Jesse Moore of Fox, Arkansas; and Wes Smith and his wife Lacie of Little Rock, Arkansas; two great nieces, Eliza Smith and Lily Perkins and three great nephews, Ledger Smith, Aaden Perkins, and Weston Perkins and sister-in-law, Vicki Van Riper of Benton, Arkansas, and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to thank Sean Small for the wonderful care he gave to Ben during his illness.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Graveside services will be at 9:30 A. M. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

