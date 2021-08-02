Advertisement

Gladney Jean Webster, age 91, of New Boston, Texas passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Mr. Webster was born April 20, 1930, in Minden, LA. and was a long-time resident of New Boston. Mr. Webster was a Marine Reserve for 4 years serving out of Ocean Side, CA. Mr. Webster began his career in 1949 with SWEPCO in the Sales and Marketing department, and moved into the position of area manager in 1973 for the Leary, Maud, Hooks, DeKalb, Avery, and New Boston areas, moving his family to New Boston. He retired from SWEPCO in 1992. He was a member of Tapp United Methodist Church, where he was a choir member for 26 years and served on several church committees. Jean also served on the New Boston Planning and Zoning Committee for 20 years, serving as chairman for 7 of those years. He also served on the Board of Directors for Little River Club for 9 years.

Preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth McCulloch Webster. He is survived by three sons and daughters in law, Jim and Pam Webster of Mount Pleasant, TX, Johnny and Anne Webster of Mount Pleasant, TX, Ricky and Kim Webster of Simms, TX; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 on Sunday, August 1, 2021 in the chapel of Chapelwood Funeral Home in Texarkana. Services will be held at 2:00 immediately after visitation with Rev. Tommy Earl Burton officiating. A private family burial will take place.

Memorial donations may be made to Tapp United Methodist Church Building Fund, 715 S. McCoy Blvd., New Boston, Texas 75570.