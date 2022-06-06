Jeanell Cannon

Advertisement

Debra Jeanell Starrett Cannon, age 61, of Hooks, Texas, passed away with family by her side on June 1, 2022.

Jeanell was born October 29, 1960, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was the Regional Administrator for Community Healthcore for 18 years. She was a graduate of Texas A&M University Texarkana. Jeanell was part of Community Healthcore Board of Directors and Ambassador of the Texarkana Turkey Trot. She was a member of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition, the ADRC Advisory Board, and Adult Protective Services Board. She was also a member of the Hooks City Council. Jeanell was a lifetime member of Texarkana Moose Lodge 2282.

She loved her family, all her grandchildren and all her adopted family. She could be seen at all their games. She was also a caregiver for many family members.

Jeanell was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cannon, Jr.; her parents Elmer and Marie Starrett; four brothers and one sister-in-law: Alvis, Granvell, Leon and Glenn and Doris Starrett; and one grandchild, Corey Cannon.

Jeanell is survived by her children and their spouses, Melissa and Joshua Mills of Hooks, Texas, Aimee and James Pool of New Boston, Texas, Michael and Kasey Cannon of Hooks, Texas; Christy and Rick Peterman and Carrie Cannon of Tacoma, Washington; her brothers and sister and their spouses: Elmer and Judy Starrett of Hooks, Texas, Larry and Deeanna Starrett of Forney, Texas, David Starrett of Dallas, Texas, Doris Frazier of Dallas, Texas; her sisters-in-law, Mary Starrett of Hooks, Texas and Beverly Starrett of Dekalb, Texas; her grandchildren: Jonah, Conner, and Ryan of Tacoma, Hunter Bryan and Dixie Mills of Hooks, Blaine Stone and Payton Keener of New Boston, Britain and Killian Cannon of Hooks; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Cannon of Dekalb; two great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Chapelwood. Burial will follow in Red Lick Cemetery.

