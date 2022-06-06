Steve McMillen

Advertisement

Steven Layne McMillen, age 55, of Texarkana, Texas passed on May 31, 2022.

Steve was born March 17, 1967 to his loving mother, Marcie McMillen. He graduated from Maud High School where he was Valedictorian, and received his Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin University. He was a Board Certified Public Accountant and former CFO for Truman Arnold Companies, where he was employed for 32 years.

Steve was a former member of Texarkana Country Club and a past President of the Men’s Golf Association. It has been a few years since he spent time at the club, but it was here, at a table at Murphy’s, where his most important friendships were made. Steve had a unique ability to remember every shot of every hole, of every game he ever played, and enjoyed sharing those stories in his slow, drawn-out way… even if it was only Teresa left to listen to him talk.

His children were his pride and joy. Whether it was Emma’s dance recitals or Worth’s baseball games, he was always there to celebrate all of their accomplishments. Steve grew up hunting with his brother, cousins, and friends and continued that tradition with his son.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Eva Pippen.

Survivors include his precious children, daughter, Emma Katherine Gayle McMillen, son, Steven Ashworth Franklin McMillen “Worth”, mother, Marcie McMillen, brother Bradley and wife Sharon, nephews Kevin, wife Brianna, David, wife Lydia, Martin, and niece Gracie; along with numerous friends and family including the Caudle and Pippen families.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home with Jay Launius officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home.

