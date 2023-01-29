Advertisement

Rodney Leon Akin, age 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his mother’s home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Akin was born December 5, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a pipeliner, a welding inspector, and a member of the Local Union 798. He was hardworking and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Rodney was a wonderful husband, son, daddy, and great Papa. He was a friend you could always count on to be there. He is preceded in death by his father, Leon Akin; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Quinnon and Arlene Hanson and his sister-in-law, Melody Akin.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Debra Akin of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, Ashley Fielding (Jeff Stafford) of Panki Bok, Oklahoma; Jessica Paige of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Chance Paige of Hooks, Texas; his mother, Rena Akin of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Darrell Akin of Doddridge, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Marley Fielding, Maddie Paige, and Hollynn Paige and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. Monday, January 30, 2023, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with Rev. George Goynes and Robert Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 29th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from 6:00 P. M. to 8:00 P. M.

