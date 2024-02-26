Sponsor

Jeffe Marilyn Dunn, born May 31, 1936, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Dunn, and their daughter, Beth Malia.

Jeffe leaves behind her twin daughters, Melody Johnson, and Pam Kumpe; sons-in-law Jerry Johnson and Ray Kumpe; and her grandchildren, Melody’s children, Holly, and David Miura; Pam’s children, Marty Rhodes and Brandon Kumpe; with great-grandchildren Analise Howard, Piper Howard, Riley Miura, and Kade Kumpe; and one great-great-grandchild, Oakley Howard. Her sister, Gleema Barber, also survives her.

A graveside service for family will be held in Coffeeville, Texas, honoring her life and legacy.