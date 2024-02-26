Sponsor

Sue Ann Abney, age 64, of Texarkana, TX transitioned peacefully to the heavenly realm while surrounded by loved ones on February 22nd, 2024.

Sue, known affectionately by many nicknames, including Susie Q, Suebee, and Suesa, was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 21, 1959, to parents Curtis Lavelle Fulton and Bonnie D Gray Fulton. One of six daughters, Sue spent her youth in Waco, TX, and attended South Manor Church of the Nazarene with her parents and siblings. After graduating from high school, Sue attended Southern Nazarene University, where she met John Wesley Abney. John and Sue married in August 1978 and celebrated 45 years (and counting) of holy matrimony with honor, faith, friendship, and laughter.

Sue returned to Waco, TX after college. There with her husband John, she raised two sons: John Curtis Abney of Texarkana, AR, and Nathaniel Richard Abney of Texarkana, TX. Sue continued her education at McLennan Community College where she earned her Associates of Nursing. A compassionate and caring nurse, Sue dedicated her skills to the Neonatal ICU at Hillcrest Hospital, which she retired from in 2008.

Sue was a loving, tender woman who received others with warmth and compassion. She remained a steadfast and humble servant of the Lord, and her acts of humanity and grace were an extension of her ever-present faith. Sue was an optimist who radiated sunshine, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends more than anything else. She was a conversationalist who found joy in relating to others through story, wit, laughter, and support. Sue also enjoyed flowers, knitting, reading, watching movies, and playing chickenfoot dominoes. The loss of Sue is profound, and she will be deeply missed by those who held her dear.