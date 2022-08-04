Jeffery Don Lumpkin

Advertisement

Jeffery Don “Jeff” Lumpkin, age 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 1, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Lumpkin was born February 7, 1961, in Hope, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was the owner and operator of Lumpkin Enterprises and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. Jeff was a man with a servant’s heart; he was always willing to help his friends and neighbors at a moment’s notice. He had a passion for children who had a difficult home life, but the elderly also had a special place in his heart. He always made it clear where he stood on issues, and he spoke his mind. Jeff enjoyed working with his hands, and there wasn’t any project he was unwilling to tackle. Christmas was a special time for him, and he always found pleasure in watching the children open their gifts and the smiles it brought to their faces. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his annual trip to Hot Springs with his family. He enjoyed spending time on the beach and the lake with his family creating memories that they would cherish for a lifetime.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Cindy Lumpkin; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Stuart Miller of Foreman, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Sarah Lumpkin of Little Rock, Arkansas; his mother, Mary Ann Atkins of Waldo, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Breck Miller, and Sarah Miller; one sister, Katie Hughes of Waldo, Arkansas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.

