Joe D. Henry, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. He was born on January 3, 1951, to Elwana and Dexter Henry.
Mr. Henry was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Texas, and owner of Henry’s Heat and Air. He attended Liberty-Eylau High School and was part of the graduating class of 1969.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elwana and Dexter Henry; stepmother Bobbie Henry, and one brother, Bill Henry.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Jody Henry and wife Natalie of Houston, Texas; sisters Beckie Henry Montgomery and Rebecca Harris Caylor both of Texarkana; nephew Greg Henry and wife Monya of New York, New York; niece Kim Stone and husband Dee of Danville, Arkansas; along with many other family and friends.
The family will accept friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home for a visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Eylau Methodist Cemetery